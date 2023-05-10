Mayorkas Again Claims US Border is Safe and Secure After 6 Million Illegal Aliens Cross Over Open Border on Biden’s Watch – A COMPLETE LIE (VIDEO)

Biden’s corrupt and always dishonest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conducted a press conference on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming May 11th expiration of Title 42.

Title 42, a Trump-era program forcing migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico is expiring on May 11.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned illegal aliens to not believe the “lies” of traffickers who claim the U.S.-Mexico border would be open after Title 42 ends.

“Smugglers have long been hard at work spreading false information that the border will be open after May 11. It will not be. They are lying,” Mayorkas said at a press conference.

“To people who are thinking of making their journey to our southern border, know this: The smugglers care only about profit, not people. They do not care about you or your well-being. Do not believe their lies.”

WATCH:

“Our border is not open.” DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas warns migrants of the “lies” being told by smugglers that the U.S.-Mexico border will be open once Title 42 expires. MORE: https://t.co/TjYCLJT4ng pic.twitter.com/vLGZkND3GM — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 10, 2023

“We will seek to apprehend” illegal immigrants we release into the U.S. without court dates and without the ability to track them — but don’t worry, it’s only “minor,” said Mayorkas.

Alejandro Mayorkas: “We will seek to apprehend” illegal immigrants we release into the U.S. without court dates and without the ability to track them — but don’t worry, it’s only “minor” pic.twitter.com/lQjZu5hsgQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

“The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th,” said Mayorkas last week.

LIES! Mayorkas continues to tell LIES. The border is wide open.

But Alejandro Mayorkas says the border is secure. Would the Biden Administration lie to me? 😨 pic.twitter.com/1371wgML1I — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 8, 2023

Already, 700,000 to One Million illegals have assembled at the border ready to surge across the US southern border. Joe Biden has opened the borders to millions of illegal invaders.

22,000 apprehensions were recorded at the border near El Paso over the weekend.

More than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, despite the claim by Mayorkas that the border is not open.

According to Fox News Bill Melugin, “At DHS, illegal crossings have reached all-time highs in back-to-back years with over 5 million total now. More than 1.3 million known got aways have successfully snuck into the United States without capture.”

“Migrant deaths have set an all-time record with more than 1,400 at the southern border since 2021. Ice deportations are at an all-time low. Fentanyl deaths have reached record highs. Innocent Americans have been killed and injured, caught up in daily barrages of human smuggling pursuits. And still, Mayorkas will not call the border a crisis. And he insists the border is secure, putting him at odds with his own US Border Patrol chief.”

Already this morning the migrant hordes look like herd animals crossing the Mara River in Africa.

Here’s the video by Todd Bensman near Brownsville, Texas.

Matamoros Mexico, where everyone heartfeltedly believes ⁦@SecMayorkas⁩ many public assurances that “the border is closed”

And “the border is secure” pic.twitter.com/DJlhLDv7nm — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023