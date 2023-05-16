Mayor Bowser Testifies to Congress and Openly Lies about the Refusing National Guard on Jan. 6 – But It’s Still On Her Twitter Page!

Washington DC Mayor Murial Bowser testified before Congress on Tuesday. Bowser testified before the House Oversight Committee. Bowser told lawmakers, “We requested the DC National Guard to support our activities,” on January 6th.

As The Storm Has Arrived reported, “Did she forget the fact that she tweeted out the letter below which turn down deployment of the National Guard on January 5th, preauthorized by President Trump?”

Here again is Bowser’s letter to the Trump Administration including Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

Bowser openly lied to Congress on Tuesday.

Both DC Mayor Bowser and Speaker Nancy Pelosi BOTH turned down the National Guard on January 6th.

It Was a Set-Up: Both DC Mayor Bowser and Nancy Pelosi Turned Down National Guard on Jan. 6 – Chris Wray Refused to Tell Trump Admin “There Could be Situation”

