May Day Protests Become Violent in Paris (Video)

Violence has erupted in Paris again today with protests breaking out during May Day protests.

The May Day rally takes place annually in support of workers’ rights. This year, 1 million people are expected to join due to the outrage over French President Emmanuel Macron raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Gateway Pundit reported on protests in March on across France after The French National Assembly rejected a vote of no-confidence against the Government of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Protesters stormed the streets multiple times over recent months in opposition to the retirement change.

AP reports:

Across France, thousands marched in what unions hope are the country’s biggest May Day demonstrations in years, mobilized against President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Organizers see the pension reform as a threat to hard-fought worker rights, while Macron argues it’s economically necessary as the population ages. While marchers were largely peaceful, groups of extremist protesters shattered windows of stores and banks in Paris, drawing tear gas from rows of riot police. One was filmed dismantling a surveillance camera, and French police deployed drones exceptionally to film unrest, a move that has raised concerns among privacy defenders and activist groups. Paris police detained 30 people, and clashes were reported in Lyon and Nantes.

NOW – Severe clashes in Paris, police hit by firebombs.pic.twitter.com/xxW0Mtedih — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 1, 2023

Our @RebelNews_UK team is in Paris to cover the May Day Protests bringing truth where the MSM does not. If you can help donate to cover our expenses in bringing you the latest news from France, please donate at https://t.co/0zzP9rNftp.#MayDayProtests #MayDay2023 pic.twitter.com/GbARef5kwx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 1, 2023

FRANCE – Paris. And these are the people! In their hundreds of thousands all over France. Followed by the State, identified by police drones and vilified by Macron… … still they come 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xrtjoApVj4 — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 1, 2023