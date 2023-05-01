May Day Protests Become Violent in Paris (Video)

Paris May Day Protests 2023

 

Violence has erupted in Paris again today with protests breaking out during May Day protests.

The May Day rally takes place annually in support of workers’ rights. This year, 1 million people are expected to join due to the outrage over French President Emmanuel Macron raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Gateway Pundit reported on protests in March on across France after The French National Assembly rejected a vote of no-confidence against the Government of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Protesters stormed the streets multiple times over recent months in opposition to the retirement change.

AP reports:

Across France, thousands marched in what unions hope are the country’s biggest May Day demonstrations in years, mobilized against President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Organizers see the pension reform as a threat to hard-fought worker rights, while Macron argues it’s economically necessary as the population ages.

While marchers were largely peaceful, groups of extremist protesters shattered windows of stores and banks in Paris, drawing tear gas from rows of riot police. One was filmed dismantling a surveillance camera, and French police deployed drones exceptionally to film unrest, a move that has raised concerns among privacy defenders and activist groups. Paris police detained 30 people, and clashes were reported in Lyon and Nantes.

Paris May Day Protests  2023

