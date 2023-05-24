Fists and Weaves Fly in Massive Brawl at Chicago O’Hare Airport (VIDEO)

A massive brawl broke out at a baggage claim at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport Monday evening.

According to reports, the fight started at a terminal 3 carousel following an argument between two passengers.

Two passengers were arrested for assaulting a woman.

“Officers arrested Christopher Hampton, 18, and Tembra Hicks, 20, for allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman.” The New York Post reported.

At least a dozen people jumped in the melee.

A group of men jumped onto the carousel where they punched each other.

The women fighting grabbed huge handfuls of hair and dragged each other to the ground.

Two passengers were each charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, according to The Post.

WATCH: