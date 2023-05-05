Madison Cawthorn Pleads Guilty to Bringing Loaded Gun Through TSA Checkpoint

Former North Carolina GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn on Friday pleaded guilty to bringing a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint last year.

Cawthorn was a HUGE target of the left after he spoke out about the orgies and cocaine use in DC.

In April 2022, the former lawmaker was stopped at a North Carolina airport for having a loaded gun in his carry-on.

Cawthorn said he accidentally packed the loaded weapon in his carry-on.

He was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor and fined $250.

CNN reported: