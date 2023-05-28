Lululemon Employees Say They Were Fired For Calling 911 on Looters Ransacking Store (VIDEO)

Metro Atlanta Lululemon employees claim they were fired for calling the police on looters ransacking the store.
Earlier this week, a mob looted a Lululemon in Peachtree Corners and took off with stolen merchandise.
According to one of the fired employees, the same group of masked burglars had targeted the Lululemon store for weeks as horrified employees watched in silence.
After several robberies, the employees decided to call the police – and they were promptly fired for violating the company’s policy of not interfering with a burglary.
“Approximately two weeks ago, my wife was terminated from her job at Lululemon for ‘breaking employee handbook policy’ of not interfering with a burglary. Lululemon representatives held a zoom call a few days after the incident to learn what Jenn knew about the policy. Then, a few days later, they scheduled a follow-up zoom call where they terminated her citing the company’s “zero tolerance policy” in these situations. No warning. No coaching. No additional training. Just. Fired. Georgia being an at-will employment state, employers can do that whenever they wish. That is their right. But it doesn’t make it right. Especially in this situation.” a husband of one of the fired employees said in a Facebook post.
Two metro Atlanta women say they were fired from the Lululemon in Peachtree Corners for calling the police to report a robbery.
Jennifer Ferguson was the assistant manager at the time.
“All of a sudden we see some gentlemen run into the store in masks and hoodies,” Ferguson said, “They swiped until they couldn’t hold any more product and ran out the door.”
Rachel Rogers was a key leader at the time. She caught the robbery on camera.
“We didn’t really feel very protected or know what else to do,” Rogers said.
Rogers has been working for the company for five years. She says the Peachtree Corners location has been dealing with a string of thefts for months. She shared what happened during a separate incident.
No one at the store called the police during the other swipes. This time, Rogers and Ferguson called the authorities. However, Ferguson says this went against company policy.
Gwinnett Police Department confirmed to 11Alive that there have been a few robberies in the area. According to a police report, the three thieves at the Peachtree Corner’s LuLuLemon are now facing felony robbery charges.
However, Rogers and Ferguson were both fired. Both were given the same reasoning.