Lululemon Employees Say They Were Fired For Calling 911 on Looters Ransacking Store (VIDEO)

Metro Atlanta Lululemon employees claim they were fired for calling the police on looters ransacking the store.

Earlier this week, a mob looted a Lululemon in Peachtree Corners and took off with stolen merchandise.

According to one of the fired employees, the same group of masked burglars had targeted the Lululemon store for weeks as horrified employees watched in silence.

After several robberies, the employees decided to call the police – and they were promptly fired for violating the company’s policy of not interfering with a burglary.

“Approximately two weeks ago, my wife was terminated from her job at Lululemon for ‘breaking employee handbook policy’ of not interfering with a burglary. Lululemon representatives held a zoom call a few days after the incident to learn what Jenn knew about the policy. Then, a few days later, they scheduled a follow-up zoom call where they terminated her citing the company’s “zero tolerance policy” in these situations. No warning. No coaching. No additional training. Just. Fired. Georgia being an at-will employment state, employers can do that whenever they wish. That is their right. But it doesn’t make it right. Especially in this situation.” a husband of one of the fired employees said in a Facebook post.

