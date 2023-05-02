Lori Lightfoot Demands TX Governor Greg Abbott Stop Sending Illegal Immigrants to Chicago – ‘We Are Completely Tapped Out’

by

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now demanding that Texas Governor Greg Abbott stop sending illegal immigrants to her city, saying that they are completely tapped out.

What Greg Abbott should do is double the number of people he is sending to the Windy City.

The crisis at the southern border will not end until liberals feel the pain that their policies create for other states and communities, particularly at the southern border.

Lightfoot made the comments during an appearance on CNN.

Breitbart News reports:

Lightfoot to Gov. Abbott: Stop Sending Migrants to Chicago — ‘We Are Completely Tapped Out’

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday on “CNN This Morning” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) should stop sending immigrants to her city.

Discussing a letter she sent to the governor, Lightfoot said, “We have not heard anything back. And frankly, I didn’t expect to hear anything back, but I felt like it was important to once again try to engage the governor, but also let him know what his policies and practices are doing in cities like Chicago. We are completely tapped out. We have no more space. No more resources.

And frankly, we’re already in a surge. We’ve been seeing over the last two to three weeks, 200 plus people coming to Chicago every single day. We call them walk-ins, because they’re not coming on buses, but they are coming on planes from San Antonio, and we’re very concerned, because they don’t seem like they’re getting screened at the border. We’ve seen people coming with serious medical issues.”

She continued, “What’s getting lost in what the governor is doing is the fact that these are human beings. In any other emergency, you would be coordinating. You would be collaborating. You would be talking about specifically what the needs of the people are.

Abbott’s response to this is perfect:

Isn’t Chicago a sanctuary city? Isn’t that what Lightfoot has said?

If Democrats support what is happening at the border, send all the illegal border crossers to their cities.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.