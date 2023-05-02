Lori Lightfoot Demands TX Governor Greg Abbott Stop Sending Illegal Immigrants to Chicago – ‘We Are Completely Tapped Out’

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now demanding that Texas Governor Greg Abbott stop sending illegal immigrants to her city, saying that they are completely tapped out.

What Greg Abbott should do is double the number of people he is sending to the Windy City.

The crisis at the southern border will not end until liberals feel the pain that their policies create for other states and communities, particularly at the southern border.

Lightfoot made the comments during an appearance on CNN.

Breitbart News reports:

Lightfoot to Gov. Abbott: Stop Sending Migrants to Chicago — ‘We Are Completely Tapped Out’ Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday on “CNN This Morning” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) should stop sending immigrants to her city. Discussing a letter she sent to the governor, Lightfoot said, “We have not heard anything back. And frankly, I didn’t expect to hear anything back, but I felt like it was important to once again try to engage the governor, but also let him know what his policies and practices are doing in cities like Chicago. We are completely tapped out. We have no more space. No more resources. And frankly, we’re already in a surge. We’ve been seeing over the last two to three weeks, 200 plus people coming to Chicago every single day. We call them walk-ins, because they’re not coming on buses, but they are coming on planes from San Antonio, and we’re very concerned, because they don’t seem like they’re getting screened at the border. We’ve seen people coming with serious medical issues.” She continued, “What’s getting lost in what the governor is doing is the fact that these are human beings. In any other emergency, you would be coordinating. You would be collaborating. You would be talking about specifically what the needs of the people are.

Abbott’s response to this is perfect:

If Chicago Mayor Lightfoot truly wants to "work together to find a real solution" to the border crisis, she must call on President Biden to secure the border. This is not a Texas problem — it's a problem for the entire United States. Read my letter: https://t.co/ZINWSWafzH pic.twitter.com/KBM70kNseU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2023

Isn’t Chicago a sanctuary city? Isn’t that what Lightfoot has said?

If Democrats support what is happening at the border, send all the illegal border crossers to their cities.