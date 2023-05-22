London Mayor Sadiq Khan Suffers Suspected Heart Attack at COP26 Meetings 18 Months Ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan suffered what was described as a mild heart attack at the recent COP26 meetings.
Khan attended the global warming meetings in Glasgow 18 months ago.
The London Mayor’s administration is just announcing the health scare now.
Sadiq Khan told Sky News he is now in “good health” following a mild heart attack at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.
He said that he is ‘raring to go’ in the fight to win the next London mayor election.
The Standard reported.
Sadiq Khan has revealed he may have suffered a “minor heart attack” after falling ill at a climate change conference.
The mayor said that “out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening” and had to be helped off the stage.
“It was COP26 in Glasgow and I seemed to be having a heart attack,” he recounts in dramatic detail in his book, Breathe, which is published this week.
Mr Khan’s aides on Sunday night told the Standard that he was “in rude health” and not on heart-related medication as a result of the health scare 18 months ago.