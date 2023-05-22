London Mayor Sadiq Khan Suffers Suspected Heart Attack at COP26 Meetings 18 Months Ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan suffered what was described as a mild heart attack at the recent COP26 meetings.

Khan attended the global warming meetings in Glasgow 18 months ago.

The London Mayor’s administration is just announcing the health scare now.

Sadiq Khan told Sky News he is now in “good health” following a mild heart attack at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021. He said that he is ‘raring to go’ in the fight to win the next London mayor election. Read more: https://t.co/MN45tfH6uz pic.twitter.com/cdqZlvvF9p — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2023

The Standard reported.