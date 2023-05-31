LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: House Votes on McCarthy’s Spending Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling at 8:30 PM Eastern

The House of Representative on Wednesday night is voting on raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that funds the green new deal, decimates the energy sector, funds tens of thousands of new IRS agents, funds the corrupt Chris Wray FBI, and pushes ‘equity’ and ‘equality’ – code words for socialism.

Joe Biden has proposed a $6.8 trillion spending bill, the largest ever, as Americans suffer through the worst inflation since the 1980s.

The House Rules Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the McCarthy-Biden Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The 9-majority and 4-minority committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill with Reps. Chip Roy and Ralph Norman voting against the measure.

The full House of Representatives will vote on the Biden-McCarthy bill tonight.

So far 46 Republican lawmakers won’t vote for McCarthy’s debt bill.

The vote is expected to take place around 8:30 PM Eastern.