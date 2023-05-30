LIVE NOW: House Freedom Caucus Members Criticize the Debt Ceiling Deal

On Tuesday, members of the House Freedom Caucus held a press conference to express their disapproval of the debt ceiling agreement and urge their fellow Republicans to vote against it.
Chip Roy (R-TX 21st District) lambasted the McCarthy spending deal.
“Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional 4 trillion dollars to get absolutely nothing in return… There will be a reckoning about what just occurred unless we stop this bill,” he said.
Chip Roy on fire:
Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) said McCarthy “totally failed to deliver” on holding the line.
“”This deal fails, fails completely…we will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now,” he said.
A simple majority – at least 218 votes if all members are present – will be needed for passage. The Democrats will all likely vote in favor of the passage. Democrats have 212 seats in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL, Miami-Dade), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-(NY) are just some of the Republican congressmen who have been outspoken in their support of the deal.
House Freedom Caucus (HFC) has 53 members in January 2023, either self-identified or have been identified by colleagues as HFC members.
1. Barry Moore (AL-2)
2. Gary Palmer (AL-6)
3. David Schweikert (AZ-1)
4. Eli Crane (AZ-2)
5. Andy Biggs (AZ-5)
6. Debbie Lesko (AZ-8)
7. Paul Gosar (AZ-9)
8. Darrell Issa (CA-48)
9. Lauren Boebert (CO-3)
10. Ken Buck (CO-4)
11. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
12. Kat Cammack (FL-3)
13. Bill Posey (FL-8)
14. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)
15. Greg Steube (FL-17)
16. Byron Donalds (FL-19)
17. Andrew Clyde (GA-9)
18. Mike Collins (GA-10)
19. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
20. Russ Fulcher (ID-1)
21. Mary Miller (IL-15)
22. Clay Higgins (LA-3)
23. Mike Johnson (LA-4)
24. Andy Harris (MD-1)
25. Eric Burlison (MO-7)
26. Ryan Zinke (MT-1)
27. Matt Rosendale (MT-2)
28. Greg Murphy (NC-3)
29. Dan Bishop (NC-8)
30. Jim Jordan (OH-4)
31. Max Miller (OH-7)
32. Warren Davidson (OH-8)
33. Josh Brecheen (OK-2)
34. Scott Perry (PA-10)
35. Jeff Duncan (SC-3)
36. Ralph Norman (SC-5)
37. Diana Harshbarger (TN-1)
38. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4)
39. Andy Ogles (TN-5)
40. Mark E. Green (TN-7)
41. Keith Self (TX-3)
42. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
43. Randy Weber (TX-14)
44. Chip Roy (TX-21)
45. Troy Nehls (TX-22)
46. Michael Cloud (TX-27)
47. Burgess Owens (UT-4)
48. Bob Good (VA-5)
49. Ben Cline (VA-6)
50. Morgan Griffith (VA-9)
51. Alex Mooney (WV-2)
52. Tom Tiffany (WI-7)
53. Harriet Hageman (WY-AL)