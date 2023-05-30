LIVE NOW: House Freedom Caucus Members Criticize the Debt Ceiling Deal

On Tuesday, members of the House Freedom Caucus held a press conference to express their disapproval of the debt ceiling agreement and urge their fellow Republicans to vote against it.

Chip Roy (R-TX 21st District) lambasted the McCarthy spending deal.

“Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional 4 trillion dollars to get absolutely nothing in return… There will be a reckoning about what just occurred unless we stop this bill,” he said.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) said McCarthy “totally failed to deliver” on holding the line.

“”This deal fails, fails completely…we will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now,” he said.

A simple majority – at least 218 votes if all members are present – will be needed for passage. The Democrats will all likely vote in favor of the passage. Democrats have 212 seats in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL, Miami-Dade), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-(NY) are just some of the Republican congressmen who have been outspoken in their support of the deal.

House Freedom Caucus (HFC) has 53 members in January 2023, either self-identified or have been identified by colleagues as HFC members.

1. Barry Moore (AL-2)

2. Gary Palmer (AL-6)

3. David Schweikert (AZ-1)

4. Eli Crane (AZ-2)

5. Andy Biggs (AZ-5)

6. Debbie Lesko (AZ-8)

7. Paul Gosar (AZ-9)

8. Darrell Issa (CA-48)

9. Lauren Boebert (CO-3)

10. Ken Buck (CO-4)

11. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)

12. Kat Cammack (FL-3)

13. Bill Posey (FL-8)

14. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

15. Greg Steube (FL-17)

16. Byron Donalds (FL-19)

17. Andrew Clyde (GA-9)

18. Mike Collins (GA-10)

19. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

20. Russ Fulcher (ID-1)

21. Mary Miller (IL-15)

22. Clay Higgins (LA-3)

23. Mike Johnson (LA-4)

24. Andy Harris (MD-1)

25. Eric Burlison (MO-7)

26. Ryan Zinke (MT-1)

27. Matt Rosendale (MT-2)

28. Greg Murphy (NC-3)

29. Dan Bishop (NC-8)

30. Jim Jordan (OH-4)

31. Max Miller (OH-7)

32. Warren Davidson (OH-8)

33. Josh Brecheen (OK-2)

34. Scott Perry (PA-10)

35. Jeff Duncan (SC-3)

36. Ralph Norman (SC-5)

37. Diana Harshbarger (TN-1)

38. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4)

39. Andy Ogles (TN-5)

40. Mark E. Green (TN-7)

41. Keith Self (TX-3)

42. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

43. Randy Weber (TX-14)

44. Chip Roy (TX-21)

45. Troy Nehls (TX-22)

46. Michael Cloud (TX-27)

47. Burgess Owens (UT-4)

48. Bob Good (VA-5)

49. Ben Cline (VA-6)

50. Morgan Griffith (VA-9)

51. Alex Mooney (WV-2)

52. Tom Tiffany (WI-7)

53. Harriet Hageman (WY-AL)