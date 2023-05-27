Lindsey Graham Travels to Kiev to Promise Whatever the GOP Candidates Say the Uniparty Congress Will Keep Feeding Ukraine Weapons

The Uniparty will not bend.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) traveled to Kiev again on Friday. Lindsey promised Ukrainian President Zelensky that no matter what Republicans say on the campaign trail to their base, the Uniparty Republicans in the Senate will continue to feed Ukraine with an endless supply of weapons.

The elites really, really hate you.

Lindsey Graham was in Kiev today to promise Zelensky that the US will support the war effort in Ukraine to the last man. pic.twitter.com/GRCHgtPASh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 26, 2023

Of course, this should not come as a surprise for those who have been following Lindsey Graham the past few years.

Graham promised several times to investigate Obamagate as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. This was a complete lie.

And it was Lindsey and his cohort John McCain who played a role in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Lindsey cannot be trusted.