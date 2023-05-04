Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Didn’t Recuse Herself From Penguin Books Case, Despite Receiving $3 Million From the Publisher

As we reported last week, Democrats have launched a campaign to delegitimize the U.S. Supreme Court.

They are focusing on the conservative justices, particularly Clarence Thomas, and highlighting all sorts of supposed ethics violations by the judges.

But what about the liberal justices? It has now been revealed that liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor received $3 million from Penguin books but did not recuse herself when a case about the publisher came before the court.

The Daily Wire reported:

Liberal SCOTUS Justice Took $3M From Book Publisher, Didn’t Recuse From Its Cases Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to recuse herself from multiple copyright infringement cases involving book publisher Penguin Random House despite having been paid millions by the firm for her books, making it by far her largest source of income, records show. In 2010, she got a $1.2 million book advance from Knopf Doubleday Group, a part of the conglomerate. In 2012, she reported receiving two advance payments from the publisher totaling $1.9 million. In 2013, Sotomayor voted in a decision for whether the court should hear a case against the publisher called Aaron Greenspan v. Random House, despite then-fellow Justice Stephen Breyer recusing after also receiving money from the publisher. Greenspan was a Harvard classmate of Mark Zuckerberg’s who wrote a book about the founding of Facebook and contended that Random House rejected his book proposal and then awarded a deal to another author who copied his book and eventually turned it into the movie The Social Network. In 2017, Sotomayor began receiving payments each year from Penguin Random House itself, which continued annually through at least 2021, the most recent disclosure available, and totaled more than $500,000. In all, she received $3.6 million from Penguin Random House or its subsidiaries, according to a Daily Wire tally of financial disclosures.

That sounds like a conflict of interests, doesn’t it?

Sonia Sotomayor received over $3 million for her books from Penguin Random House publishing and then didn't recuse herself from a case in which they were involved before SCOTUS where the company stood to lose money. What did Clarence Thomas do again?https://t.co/PQxF53RmC1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2023

WOW – Justice Sotomayor took $3M from Random House and voted on a key decision where the publisher stood to lose money, even as similarly-positioned colleague recused. Wait until Politico hears about this. https://t.co/IX7OJQOzix — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 4, 2023

We can all start saying Sotomayor took bribes. That's a talking point now, right? https://t.co/Ib0y8ITvW4 — Holden (@Holden114) May 4, 2023

Do liberals really want to go down this road?

What about Justice Kagan and ObamaCare?