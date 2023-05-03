Latest Dominion Leak: Tucker Carlson Texted About White Men Fighting, Antifa, and His Own Humanity and Personal Growth – And Fake News Media Wants You to Be Outraged for Some Reason

Another leak to “damage” Tucker Carlson.

FOX News or Dominion Voting Machines leaked another text message from Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night.

Tucker Carlson texted a colleague about three Trump supporters beating an Antifa kid in Washington DC. Tucker goes on to explain how he had a change of heart and that somebody somewhere probably loves this kid.

It is a very decent statement and a very thoughtful awareness he shared. This was published in The New York Times on Tuesday night and they demand that you be outraged.

According to The New York Times this statement below contributed to Tucker’s “firing.”

Here is the statement via Mediaite.

A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

So the fake news wants you to be outraged with this statement.

They want you to focus on the line about “how white men fight.” They want you to froth at the mouth in rage.

Any thoughts?