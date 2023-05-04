Kirby Walks Away After Refusing to Comment on Allegations of a “Criminal Scheme Involving Then-VP Biden and a Foreign National” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is once again hiding from the public.

Biden hasn’t been seen publicly since Monday night.

He has nothing on his public schedule on Thursday.

Meanwhile Biden’s minions are out fielding questions after a bombshell report revealed a criminal scheme involving then VP-Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent letters Wednesday to the FBI, calling on the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer said.

🚨🚨🚨@RepJamesComer & @ChuckGrassley reveal the existence of an FBI record alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. According to a whistleblower, this record details an alleged arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.… pic.twitter.com/6yLwPLi8Hw — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 3, 2023

A New York Post reporter on Thursday asked NSC spox John Kirby about the House Oversight’s bombshell revelation on Biden’s influence peddling operation.

Kirby refused to comment on the allegations and walked out of the press briefing room.

WATCH: