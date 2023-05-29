Kevin McCarthy Receives Community Fact-Checks After He Brags About Cutting Spending in Debt Negotiations with Bumbling Dementia Patient

Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with bumbling Joe Biden last week to negotiate a federal budget before the deadline approaches in early June.

It appears the Republican Speaker was outplayed by the bumbling and corrupt dementia patient who regularly shakes hands with the air and gets lost on stage.

McCarthy bragged about cutting spending on Twitter after he and Joe Biden cut a deal.

The Twitter readers fact-checked him.

The debt limit deal does not cut spending. Rather, it limits the increase of spending. According to yahoo finance. It will “keep overall non-defense spending largely at current levels into next year. Then, in 2025, there will be a small 1% increase in spending.”
