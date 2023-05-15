Kentucky Democrat Lawmaker Dead at 45 After Suffering ‘Significant Medical Emergency’

by

Kentucky Democrat state Rep. Lamin Swann passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday after suffering a ‘significant medical emergency.’

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked for prayers for Rep. Lamin Swann’s family.

Fox News reported:

A 45-year-old Kentucky state House Democrat has died just days after his mother said he suffered a “significant medical emergency.”

Lamin Swann, who represented District 93 in the Lexington area, passed away Sunday after being admitted to a hospital on Tuesday last week, according to his mother Pam Dixon.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye … to my beloved son, Lamin,” Dixon said in a statement. “Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many.”

Days earlier, Dixon said her son was receiving hospital care for a “significant medical emergency” and that “during this difficult time, those of us who love him dearly are requesting both prayers and privacy.”

Pamela Dixon, the mother of Lamin Swann, released a statement on her son’s sudden passing.

