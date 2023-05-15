Kentucky Democrat Lawmaker Dead at 45 After Suffering ‘Significant Medical Emergency’

Kentucky Democrat state Rep. Lamin Swann passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday after suffering a ‘significant medical emergency.’

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked for prayers for Rep. Lamin Swann’s family.

My heart is heavy this morning at the news of Rep. Lamin Swann’s passing. Lamin was always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all. He will be greatly missed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family. ^AB

Fox News reported:

A 45-year-old Kentucky state House Democrat has died just days after his mother said he suffered a “significant medical emergency.”

Lamin Swann, who represented District 93 in the Lexington area, passed away Sunday after being admitted to a hospital on Tuesday last week, according to his mother Pam Dixon.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye … to my beloved son, Lamin,” Dixon said in a statement. “Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many.”

Days earlier, Dixon said her son was receiving hospital care for a “significant medical emergency” and that “during this difficult time, those of us who love him dearly are requesting both prayers and privacy.”