Katie Hobbs is Allegedly Still Under Investigation for Potential Felony Charges When She ILLEGALLY Shut Down Candidate Petition Portal as Arizona Secretary of State

Questionably elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is reportedly still under criminal investigation by the illegitimate Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes.

This stems from an investigation by former Attorney General Mark Brnovich into Hobbs for illegally shutting down the E-Qual candidate petition portal and disenfranchising Primary Election candidates.

But now, the illegitimate Attorney General, who was fraudulently installed by Katie Hobbs, is investigating Katie Hobbs.

Kris Mayes was installed by 280 votes after a recount of votes in rural Pinal County found hundreds of votes were wrongfully discarded.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hobbs’ and her lawyers delayed the recount results, which found hundreds of new votes for Abe Hamadeh, from being presented before Abe’s lawsuit against Hobbs and Kris Mayes was dismissed. They knew the recount results were flawed and hid it from the judge.

Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes‘ sham elections, where 60% of machines failed on election day, tens of thousands of ballots lack chain of custody documentation, and hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were likely not signature verified, are still undergoing legal challenges.

Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake’s election lawsuits are going back to trial.

In March 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that former Attorney General Mark Brnovich delegated his powers to Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to enforce criminal action against crooked Katie Hobbs for shutting down the online candidate petition portal and intentionally violating the law.

Arizona law states,

the secretary of state shall provide a system for qualified electors to sign a nomination petition … for [candidates for statewide and legislative offices] by way of a secure internet portal.

On January 18th, The Attorney General’s office issued the following warning to the Secretary of State:

a public officer upon whom a duty is imposed by Title 16, who knowingly fails or refuses to perform that duty in the manner prescribed by law or knowingly acts in violation of any provision of such law, is guilty of either a class 6 felony or class 3 misdemeanor. A.R.S. §§ 16-1009, -1010. The Attorney General is required to enforce the provisions of Title 16 through civil and criminal actions in any election for members of the legislature. A.R.S. § 16-1021.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that, after Brnovich threatened to jail Katie Hobbs for her 2022 election law violations, Hobbs sued Brnovich requesting injunctive relief. The Judge denied her request for protection if she decided to break the law in January last year.

The investigation by Brian McIntyre, a so-called Republican, went nowhere. It is likely to go nowhere now that Democrat Kris Mayes is currently holding the office of Attorney General.

Arizona Daily Independent reported,

An official investigation into whether Katie Hobbs violated the law while serving as Arizona Secretary of State is still active, and therefore any records related to the matter are being withheld from the public, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO). “Regarding the public records request you submitted on 11/30/22 & 2/15/23, this is an active investigation and therefore we are unable to release any records pursuant to the best interest of the State,” the AGO stated in an email Wednesday. The email was in response to a status request from Arizona Daily Independent about an investigation initiated shortly after Hobbs, in her role as Secretary of State (SOS), restricted public access to E-Qual in mid-March 2022. Trending: At White House Dinner Joe Biden Tells Regime Media It’s Over for Tucker Carlson to Vocal Gasps E-Qual is an online system maintained under state law by the SOS to provide qualified electors the ability to sign a nomination petition for certain candidates. There was still more than two weeks left in the nominating period when Hobbs took the system offline due to purported programming problems. The April 19 disclosure by Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office that the E-Qual investigation put into motion by her predecessor, Mark Brnovich, remains active more than one year later is raising eyebrows. Any prosecution of a public officer upon whom a duty is imposed by Arizona Revised Statutes, Title 16 (Elections and Electors) “who knowingly fails or refuses to perform that duty in the manner prescribed by law or knowingly acts in violation of any provision of such law” is only guilty of a class 6 felony or a class 3 misdemeanor, making it puzzling that no decision has yet been made. Brnovich delegated his authority to Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre on March 29, 2022, tasking him with taking “any appropriate enforcement actions (civil and criminal)” regarding the SOS’s actions related to restricting E-Qual access. Mayes’ office did promise in its status update to keep the records request open and to “provide any public records as they become available to the public.” But the refusal to release any investigation documents leaves the public with more questions than answers. Some of those questions include whether McIntyre actually undertook a formal investigation, whether he relied on the assistance of any law enforcement officers, who within the SOS was questioned, and what cooperation -if any- Hobbs provided.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that The Mohave County Superior Court ordered Oral Arguments on May 16 in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial in his lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history. Abe Hamadeh is expected to crack down on 2022 election crimes and prosecute crooks like Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County officials once given his duly elected seat.

