Karine Jean-Pierre Visibly Irritated After Reporter Asks Why Joe Biden Won’t Acknowledge the Existence of His 7th Grandchild (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was visibly irritated after a Daily Mail reporter asked why Joe Biden won’t acknowledge his granddaughter, Navy Joan.

Hunter Biden on Monday appeared in court to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

The judge was furious that Hunter hid vital information about his art sales.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.



Hunter’s daughter Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts

The Daily Mail reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Hunter’s appearance in court and asked why Joe and Jill Biden haven’t acknowledged their granddaughter.

“I wanted to ask about the trial…in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support. Are [Joe & Jill Biden] monitoring that and how come they haven’t acknowledged the 7th grandchild?” the reporter asked.

A visibly irritated Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer the question.

“I’m not gonna speak to that from here,” KJP said.

“Why not?” Newsmax reporter James Rosen asked.

VIDEO: