Karine Jean-Pierre: “This is An Administration That Has Taken Challenges at the Border Very Seriously Since Day One” (VIDEO)

Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday continued gaslighting the American people by claiming Joe Biden has taken the border crisis “very seriously” since day one.

Title 42, a Trump-era program forcing migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico is expiring next week.

Illegal immigration is already out of control thanks to Joe Biden.

More than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

KJP told reporters on Thursday that Joe Biden takes the border crisis seriously even though 700,000 to one million illegals have assembled at the border ready to surge across the US southern border.

A massive migrant caravan of busses full of illegals is already en route to the United States.

KJP said everything is fine.

“I can’t say what [the border] is going to look like after May 11th, but what I can say is that this is an administration that has taken the challenges that we see at the border very seriously since day one,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

KJP: "I can't say what [the border] is going to look like after May 11th…this is an administration that has taken the challenges that we see at the border very seriously since day one." pic.twitter.com/YGmK0ZK1XB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2023

Earlier this week Karine Jean-Pierre said illegal immigration is down 90% because of Joe.

“When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken,” Karine Jean Pierre said.

The Biden White House lies every single day, but this may be their biggest lie yet.