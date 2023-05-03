Karine Jean-Pierre Proudly Announces Trilateral Commission Stooge Ajay Banga as New World Bank President Who Will Address ‘Climate Change and Pandemics’ (VIDEO)

by

Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday proudly announced Ajay Banga will be the New World Bank president for the next five years.

The Biden Regime previously appointed Ajay Banga, a member of the globalist Trilateral Commission, to head up the World Bank.

Banga was born, raised, educated and employed in India and previously led ‘technological and cultural transformation’ of MasterCard.

The Executive Directors of the World Bank on Wednesday selected Ajay Banga as the President of the World Bank.

He will begin his five-year term on June 2, 2023.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday proudly announced Ajay Banga will “play a key role steering the World Bank to address global challenges we face, like climate change and pandemics.”

God help us.

WATCH:

Click here to read The Gateway Pundit’s previous guest post by Leo Hohmann on Ajay Banga.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.