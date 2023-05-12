Karine Jean-Pierre Claims Mass Releases of Illegals Aren’t Happening – Here is Video Proof She is Lying

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said mass releases of illegals aren’t happening.

Hordes of illegal aliens are pouring over the US border after Title 42 expired on Friday at midnight.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case made it through the system, expired.

The Biden Regime is releasing hundreds of thousand of illegal aliens into US cities.

According to some estimates, there are more than 1 million ‘gotaways’ in the US.

Karine Jean-Pierre says it’s not happening.

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich brought up the federal judge’s ruling to block the mass releases of illegals.

US District Judge from the Northern District of Florida T. Kent Wetherell II, a Trump appointee on Thursday evening temporarily blocked the Biden Regime from releasing illegals into the US without notices to appear in court.

“On ruling in Florida last night against these releases…What’s the back-up plan now?” Heinrich asked KJP.

KJP shot back at Jacqui Heinrich and said claims of mass releases are “categorically false.”

“So, let me just say on the ruling…Look, the way we see that–it’s sabotage, pure and simple…The claims…CBP is allowing…mass release…is…categorically false,” KJP said.

WATCH:

.@JacquiHeinrich: "On ruling in Florida last night against these releases…What's the back-up plan now?" KJP: "So, let me just say on the ruling…Look, the way we see that–it's sabotage, pure and simple…The claims…CBP is allowing…mass release…is…categorically false" pic.twitter.com/O2gBKOuXMa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 12, 2023

This is a lie.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has been documenting the mass releases of illegals for years.

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre just said during WH press briefing that mass releases of migrants aren’t happening. Here is video we just shot in downtown Brownsville where large amounts of migrants have been mass released and are getting NGO assistance with travel documents near bus station pic.twitter.com/l06kHuxvMk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2023

A Venezuelan man who was released just this morning after illegally crossing the border was all smiles as he bragged about how easy it was to get into the US.

WATCH: