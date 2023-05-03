Kari Lake Announces Her First Book! “Unafraid: Just Getting Started” – PRE-ORDER TODAY

Kari Lake teased a major announcement earlier today and came out with a new video explaining that her new book about the stolen 2022 Midterm Election is ready for pre-order and will ship on June 27, 2023.

Pre-order today, and make it a best seller to prove to the Fake News Media that we are not taking their BS!

Lake issued the following press release:



Today, Kari Lake announced the release of her first book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started. Kari Lake outlines her journey from the Cornfields of Iowa to the Arizona Desert. She details the moments and decisions that made her the most beloved newscaster in Arizona and shaped her into the leader of the largest grassroots movement in Arizona’s history. This is the story of a Mama Bear who believes that politicians should answer to We the People. It’s a story of a woman who takes a sledgehammer to every obstacle she faces. This is the story of how Kari Lake is Unafraid. “During my time in the media, I had the privilege to tell the people of Arizona’s stories for almost three decades. Now, I have the opportunity to tell them my own story,” Lake stated following the release. “I’m eager to share my journey & vision for the future of our movement with The People.” Copies of Unafraid can be pre-ordered at KariLake.com/Unafraid

Kari Lake War Room tweeted earlier,

We have a very exciting announcement coming from @KariLake a little later today. Stay Tuned….

This was followed by a Kari Lake tweet, asking, “are you ready for the next chapter?”

Lake then made the big announcement on her Twitter:

I spent three decades in the media telling your stories. Now, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to finally tell my own. It is my honor to announce that I’ve written my first book: Unafraid: Just Getting Started I can’t wait for you to read it! http://KariLake.com/Unafraid

From http://KariLake.com/Unafraid

An unmatched champion for the America First movement, Kari Lake in her first book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started, outlines her journey from being the most beloved newscaster and broadcast journalist in Arizona to the leader of the largest grassroots movement in the state's history. Kari Lake shares an exclusive, uncensored look inside her journey. From the time she walked away from the media, to the beginning of her bid for governor, her David and Goliath primary campaign, her endorsement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and the events of the general election campaign that led to the sabotaged Arizona election of 2022. This is the story of how a wife and a mother of two became what the mainstream media called "The Most Dangerous Politician in America." This is the story of a Mama Bear who believes that politicians should answer to We the People. It's a story of a woman who takes a sledgehammer to every obstacle she faces. This is the story of how Kari Lake is Unafraid. ***This is a pre-order book and will ship June 27 2023***

After being outspent by a billionaire RINO in the Primary Election, Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, who is still fighting against the stolen General Election in Maricopa County, had an incredible fight against the Establishment and Democrats. Lake will likely have written one of the best books in modern history. Her true story will give an inside look at the greatest political campaign in Arizona’s history.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Leading up to the Midterm General Election, mainstream media networks hammered the GOP with negative coverage of the GOP 87 percent of the time, according to a study conducted by the Media Research Center. Lake had the most negative score of all candidates, with a 100% bad press rating. She has even been referred to as “the most dangerous politician in America.”

Maricopa County needed to stop her from exposing their corruption, so they caused an intentional failure of 60% of the machines on election day, inserted tens of thousands of ballots with no chain of custody, and did not verify that mail-in ballots had real voter signatures, to install a radical left Democrat. They did to Kari what they did to President Trump in 2020.

Prior to the sham election, Lake was leading Katie Hobbs by double digits in the polls, but her voters were suppressed, and legal votes were stolen with illegitimate ones. No Honest person believes this election was fair or that Hobbs legitimately won.

Watch below:

Lake: Hey everyone, I’m so excited to tell you about something I’ve been working on for a number of months, and it’s finally ready to go. It’s my new book. I’ve been writing it for the last several months. It’s called unafraid. And just today, we’re starting presale, so I’m hoping that you will take a look at it. It’s a great book about what’s happened in Arizona, this amazing journey that we’ve been on together, and you can find it at KariLake.com/unafraid. Go there for pre-sales right now.