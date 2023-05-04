Kamala Harris: “Some of Our Younger Small Business Owners Actually Self-Identify as Entrepreneurs” (VIDEO)

She’s one heartbeat away from the presidency.

Kamala Harris on Thursday visited a Richmond, Virginia farm to tout the Biden Regime’s so-called investment in small business.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is hiding from the public.

Harris toured Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott’s Addition and delivered remarks.

“The story of this business is one of many stories around our country,” Harris said. “Because of the investments we’ve made, because of the incredible determination of our entrepreneurs, America is seeing a small business boom. Since we took office, 10.5 million new small businesses have been filed I terms of applications for filing.”

“Some of our younger small business owners actually self-identify as entrepreneurs. They’re small business owners also. Ha ha ha,” Kamala Harris said.

How profound.

WATCH: