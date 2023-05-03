Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday delivered a word salad to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos arrived to the White House on Monday to meet with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on Tuesday welcomed the Philippine president to their residence as part of his 4-day trip to the US.

Protesters gathered outside of the Vice President’s residence as Ferdinand Marcos met with Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris was her usual awkward self and delivered a word salad to Ferdinand Marcos.

“We have been able to continue to do the work that we have that is a priority around our mutual prosperity and security…we discussed the importance of a clean energy economy. You and I share our passion…as it relates to what we must do in terms of continuing to work together,” Harris said talking down to the Philippine president.

This woman is one heartbeat away from the presidency.

