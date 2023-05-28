JUST IN: Turkey’s Erdogan Claims Victory in Presidential Runoff, Extending Authoritarian Rule Into 3rd Decade

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday claimed victory in the presidential runoff against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdogan said according to AP.

Erdogan has been in power for 20 years.

The latest victory will give Erdogan another 5 years in office.

AP reported:

Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory Sunday in his country’s runoff election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

With nearly 99% of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan with 52% of the vote, compared with 48% for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In his first comments since the polls closed, Erdogan spoke to supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul.

“I thank each member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility to govern this country once again for the upcoming five years,” he said.