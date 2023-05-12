JUST IN: Federal Court in Florida BLOCKS Biden Regime from Releasing Illegal Aliens from Border Patrol Custody Without Court Notices

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden regime to stop the mass release of illegal immigrants into the United States after the Title 42 public health order expires.

Moody is requesting a temporary restraining order to prevent the anticipated influx, claiming that Biden’s current parole policy is identical to one that was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge last month, according to New York Post.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed its opposition in response to Florida’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Thursday.

On May 10, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a policy on parole with conditions in limited circumstances prior to the issuance of a charging document.

Due to the anticipated surge in border crossings following the rescinding of the Title 42 health order, the Parole with Conditions policy was established on an emergency basis, according to the DOJ.

DOJ has filed its opposition to Florida’s TRO request, in which it is asking a federal judge to block DHS’s post-Title 42 parole policy: https://t.co/D6odPQ9xFQ pic.twitter.com/tlD2bRjTVI — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 11, 2023

On Thursday evening, immigration policy reporter at Los Angeles Times reported that a federal judge in Florida signed a document that blocked the Biden regime from releasing migrants from Border Patrol custody without court notices.

The block is in effect tonight and will last for 2 weeks.

It is expected that Biden regime will appeal.

Blocking the releases, according to the Biden regime, would result in “catastrophic” numbers for CBP, with 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month.

The Biden administration declared in court earlier today that without the release policy and other measures there could be 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month. As of Wednesday, there were more than 28,000 in custody – already way over. — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) May 12, 2023