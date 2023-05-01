BREAKING: Far-Left Vice Preparing to File For Bankruptcy

Far-left Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
The company was once valued at $5.7 billion is struggling to find a buyer, the New York Times said.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported Vice was having trouble paying its bills.
In early March it was reported Vice had brought in a ‘restructuring guru’ to help the ailing company.
It turns out Americans are rejecting the woke agenda.
Far-left Buzzfeed News shut down last month.