BREAKING: Far-Left Vice Preparing to File For Bankruptcy

Far-left Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The company was once valued at $5.7 billion is struggling to find a buyer, the New York Times said.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported Vice was having trouble paying its bills.

In early March it was reported Vice had brought in a ‘restructuring guru’ to help the ailing company.

It turns out Americans are rejecting the woke agenda.

Far-left Buzzfeed News shut down last month.

