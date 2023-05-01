BREAKING: Far-Left Vice Preparing to File For Bankruptcy

Far-left Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The company was once valued at $5.7 billion is struggling to find a buyer, the New York Times said.

Breaking News: Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that has struggled to find a buyer, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people. https://t.co/Ydz7ofzIpy — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 1, 2023

The Wall Street Journal recently reported Vice was having trouble paying its bills.

In early March it was reported Vice had brought in a ‘restructuring guru’ to help the ailing company.

It turns out Americans are rejecting the woke agenda.

Far-left Buzzfeed News shut down last month.