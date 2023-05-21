Jordan Neely 2.0: Passengers Intervene as Security Struggles to Contain Aggressive Individual Who was Threatening People on CTA Blue Line Grand Station in Chicago (VIDEO)

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Blue Line Grand Station in West Town as passengers took matters into their own hands when security personnel were unable to contain an aggressive individual threatening fellow commuters.

A video posted by @ChicagoCritter showed security personnel macing a shirtless man reportedly following a fight at the Grand Blue Line station.

The aggressor, whose motives remain unknown at this time, reportedly began threatening other passengers.

As security personnel struggled to control the situation, one courageous man jumped right behind the aggressor, held him in a chokehold, and others followed suit.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time. If you have more information, please email [email protected].

Seems there are a lot of Jordan Neelys across blue cities in America. The mainstream media will not cover this, since his assailants were all black.

WATCH:

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

