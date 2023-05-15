Joe Hoft on American Sunrise Discusses Hunter Biden’s Pimp and His Russian Orgy Friends

Joe Hoft joined Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates this morning on American Sunrise on RAV TV.

During the segment Joe Hoft discussed our previous Gateway Pundit reporting on Hunter Biden’s prostitute and handler and his orgies with the Russian in California.

** The entire segment is posted at American Sunrise.

Joe shared our previous reporting on Hunter Biden’s pimp who was given special treatment by the court.



(Above, Dianna Pagano today and 2 years ago on the right)

The woman who Hunter dealt with when ordering prostitutes in Connecticut, Dianna Pagano (Hunter’s Pimp), was suddenly released from jail last Wednesday in Connecticut. She was ordered to go to a treatment center rather than face years in prison.

As Joe Hoft at TGP reported in May 2021, The woman who served as Hunter’s pimp in Connecticut has suddenly been released from jail and placed in a treatment center. Dianna Pagano was sitting in a jail in Connecticut waiting for her sentencing on various charges when a hearing was conducted on Wednesday, and Pagano was suddenly ordered to go to a treatment center.

Pagano was arrested for intending to sell drugs:

Pagano was also charged with failure to appear and violating the conditions of her probation:

Pagano also was charged with failure to appear a second time and violating her conditions of release:

Pagano was facing time in prison for these charges but then suddenly she was released from jail and allowed to go to a treatment center instead.

Hunter was also filmed with Russians and hookers in Hollywood. This also came directly from his laptop.

From our previous post on Hunter Biden and Russian prostitutes.

For years we heard the left claimed Russia was holding blackmail information on Donald Trump. The left even suggested that there was a Russian ‘pee – pee’ tape.

This was a complete lie. It was all made up. But the Russians certainly are holding blackmail tapes on Hunter Biden to use against a Biden administration.

We found the real blackmail photos. This has nothing to do with President Trump. But it does have everything to do with THE BIDENS.

Hunter Biden was certainly an addict and may still be. He put himself in highly compromising situations as a result. He was high or wasted much of the time and therefore very narcissistic and reckless. This showed in the way Hunter treated women, his family, friends and drugs. Hunter’s father Joe Biden used Hunter to put together deals around the world in a racketeering enterprise to increase the Biden family’s wealth. This occurred throughout Joe’s 47 years in politics. He’s now running for President. But it seems the Biden family has a problem. They were involved in numerous shady activities around the world and they are susceptible to compromise. In addition, Hunter put his family in additional blackmail situations all by himself. Because of his addiction, Hunter found himself in shady places with shady people and as a result he put his family in additional security and legal compromising positions.

Joe Hoft told American Sunrise that Gateway Pundit identified a Russian prostitute and Hunter’s pimp.

This was an explosive segment.

XRVision provided the intel and analysis for this post.

