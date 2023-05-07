Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser Tara Reade: “If Something Happens to Me, All Roads Lead to Joe Biden”

In a statement released on Sunday, Tara Reade, the former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, placed blame on Biden if something happened to her.

Recall, Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

“He sexually assaulted me in 1993 when I worked as his staffer,” Reade said. “Mia Farrow then when I came forward publicly, he used his power and resources to destroy me. Stop. It is more than a little painful to read about his “moral center” that is a PR image not reality.”

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

According to a new report by the Daily Caller, the DOJ and FBI probed Tara Reade’s Twitter account after she went public with the sexual assault allegations against Biden.

On Sunday, Tara Reade said that Biden would be behind her death if something happened to her, adding that she’s not suicidal.

“I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden,” she wrote.

“Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen,” she added.

“I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you

Rep. MTG and Matt Gaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!” she concluded.