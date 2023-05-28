Joe Biden’s America: Price of Ketchup, Mustard and Relish Skyrocket

Joe Biden’s America.

The price of ketchup, mustard and relish have skyrocketed in the last week.

Food prices have steadily climbed over the last two years thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Food prices are up nearly 12% over the past year. That's Joe Biden's legacy. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 14, 2023

Biden has repeatedly downplayed the record increases in food prices.

The cost of eggs, poultry and beef have all increased thanks to Bidenflation.

And now the price of mustard, ketchup and relish have all increased…just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Enjoy!

CNN reported: