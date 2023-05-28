Joe Biden’s America: Price of Ketchup, Mustard and Relish Skyrocket

Joe Biden’s America.
The price of ketchup, mustard and relish have skyrocketed in the last week.
Food prices have steadily climbed over the last two years thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.
Food prices are up nearly 12% over the past year.
That's Joe Biden's legacy.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 14, 2023
Biden has repeatedly downplayed the record increases in food prices.
The cost of eggs, poultry and beef have all increased thanks to Bidenflation.
And now the price of mustard, ketchup and relish have all increased…just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Enjoy!
CNN reported:
A 32-ounce bottle of ketchup went from $4.08 on average the week of May 16, 2022, to $5.22 in the week of May 15, 2023, according to Datasembly, which measures weekly changes in grocery prices at over 150,000 US stores for its Grocery Price Index. That’s a jump of nearly 28%.
Other condiments are also pricey. A 20-ounce bottle of mustard rose about 13% in that time period, and 26-ounce bottles and jars of relish jumped about 12%.
Proteins were more reasonably priced, with beef hot dog prices going up just 3%. And if you like your burgers plain, sans bun, you’re in luck: The price of 80/20 fresh ground beef hamburgers was essentially flat. Together, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, relish, mustard, burgers, hot dogs and, of course, ketchup cost nearly 9% more this year than last.