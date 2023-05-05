Joe Biden: “We’re Not Gonna In – We’re Not Gonna Increase the Debt Every President Has Done for the Past 6 Million Years” (VIDEO)

Watch the fake news media skip this Joe Biden quote, just like they skipped the previous thousand nonsensical quotes.

Joe Biden told reporters on Friday, “We’re not gonna in— we’re not gonna increase the debt that every president has done for the last six million years here, never having done anything but that.”

The US debt topped $31 trillion in October 2022.

The current US debt is at $31.7 trillion.

What is Joe talking about?

The media will ignore this too.

