Joe Biden Tells Awkward Story About His Family: “I Look Back on it and Wonder How Thin Those Walls Were For My Mom and Dad” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to New York to deliver remarks on the debt ceiling at SUNY Westchester Community College.

Of course Biden answered zero questions as he shuffled over the Marine One on the South Lawn.

Biden falsely claimed House Republicans will cut veterans’ health care visits if they don’t bend to his demands on the debt ceiling.

Then he told an awkward story about his family.

“We lived in a three bedroom split level home … with four kids and a grandpop living with us. I look back on it and wonder how thin those walls were for my mom and dad…” Biden said.

81 million votes.

