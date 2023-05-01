Joe Biden Takes a Call at Small Business Summit, Announces to the Crowd: “My Wife is Waiting For Me!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks during National Small Business Week from the Rose Garden.

He mumbled through his speech.

Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6B0qLB6XKk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 1, 2023

Biden briefly addressed the failure of First Republic Bank – the third bank failure of his presidency.

First Republic Bank was taken into FDIC receivership and sold to JPMorgan late Sunday into Monday.

Biden downplayed the bank failure and claimed he reduced the deficit by trillions.

Then this happened…

Joe Biden took a call after he delivered remarks.

“My wife is waiting for me!” Biden shouted to the crowd.

