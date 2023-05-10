Joe Biden Gets Lost on Stage Again After Delivering Remarks in New York (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to New York to deliver remarks on the debt ceiling at SUNY Westchester Community College.

Biden falsely claimed House Republicans will cut veterans’ health care visits if they don’t bend to his demands on the debt ceiling.

He told awkward stories about his family and lied about his accomplishments.

After mumbling through his speech, Biden got lost on stage.

Again.

When asked if he is fit to serve another term, Joe Biden always says “watch me.”

He’s shot.

WATCH: