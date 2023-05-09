Joe Biden Completely Malfunctions During Remarks at His Screening of “American Born Chinese” (VIDEO)

Biden’s reelection campaign is off to a good start.

Shortly after announcing a 2024 run for the White House, Joe Biden admitted he ‘can’t do much of anything.’

Joe Biden Monday evening hosted a screening of “American Born Chinese” in celebration of AANHPI heritage month.

Biden started off the evening by admitting he can’t do much of anything.

“I’ve never won an Academy Award, can’t act worth a damn, can’t sing, can’t dance, can’t do much of anything…” Biden said.

WATCH:

Not a joke folks: Joe Biden: "I've never won an Academy Award, can't act worth a damn, can't sing, can't dance, can't do much of anything." pic.twitter.com/LPq7Mon9QP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2023

Then he completely malfunctioned.

WATCH:

Biden completely malfunctions during remarks at his screening of "American Born Chinese" pic.twitter.com/VbC9yicUH1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

Biden also creeped on the kids.

“What an attractive group of kids!” Biden said.

Gross.

WATCH: