Joe Biden Completely Malfunctions During Remarks at His Screening of “American Born Chinese” (VIDEO)

by

Biden’s reelection campaign is off to a good start.

Shortly after announcing a 2024 run for the White House, Joe Biden admitted he ‘can’t do much of anything.’

Joe Biden Monday evening hosted a screening of “American Born Chinese” in celebration of AANHPI heritage month.

Biden started off the evening by admitting he can’t do much of anything.

“I’ve never won an Academy Award, can’t act worth a damn, can’t sing, can’t dance, can’t do much of anything…” Biden said.

WATCH:

Then he completely malfunctioned.

WATCH:

Biden also creeped on the kids.

“What an attractive group of kids!” Biden said.

Gross.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.