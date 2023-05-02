Joe Biden Caves, Finally Agrees to Meet with Speaker McCarthy to Discuss Debt Limit

Joe Biden finally caved and agreed to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt limit.

House Republicans last Wednesday passed a US debt ceiling bill in a 217-215 vote.

The bill will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

“House Republicans have a plan. The Senate does not. And the President is ignoring the debt crisis,” McCarthy said last week.

McCarthy’s plan will destroy most of Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Speaker’s plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday couldn’t name a single thing Joe Biden has done to reach out to Speaker McCarthy to discuss the debt limit.

However, according to Punchbowl News, Joe Biden called McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling.

McCarthy is currently in Israel.

BREAKING: @POTUS has called @SpeakerMcCarthy about the debt limit. McCarthy is traveling in Jerusalem. Biden has asked McCarthy to meet. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 1, 2023

Biden reportedly invited all four congressional leaders to the White House May 9 to discuss the debt ceiling.

“President Biden will stress that Congress must take action to avoid default without conditions, and invited the four leaders to the White House to discuss the urgency of preventing default, as well as how to initiate a separate process to address the budget and fiscal year 2024 appropriations.”

“This won’t fly with house republicans.” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said.

PRESIDENT BIDEN has invited all four congressional leaders to the White House may 9. From a White House official: “President Biden will stress that Congress must take action to avoid default without conditions, and invited the four leaders to the White House to discuss the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 1, 2023

Last Wednesday Joe Biden mocked Republicans during a joint presser with South Korean President Yoon.

“They haven’t figured out the debt limit yet … I will meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That’s not negotiable,” Biden said on Wednesday before House Republicans passed the debt limit bill.

