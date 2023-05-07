Jill Biden Sitting in the Cheap Seats at King Charles III’s Coronation

Dr. Jill is in the cheap seats.

Jill Biden on Friday arrived in London for King Charles’ coronation while her feeble husband stayed behind.

Joe Biden skipping King Charles III’s coronation – and choosing to send his trashy wife in his absence – broke a century of precedent a historian told The New York Post.

Hunter Biden’s daughter, Finnegan, joined Dr. Jill in London on taxpayer dime.

Jill was shoved to the back next to Ukraine.

Some people pointed out the seating was alphabetical, but it is still embarrassing that Jill was all the way in the back.

The Bidens were also sitting in the back of Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.