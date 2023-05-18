Jamaal Bowman Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene: Accuses MTG of Putting a “Target on My Back”, Compares Himself to Emmett Till and Mike Brown

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) responded to accusations by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that he has harassed, cursed at and led a mob against her, saying that it is Greene who is endangering his life, comparing himself to slain Black youths Emmett Till and Mike Brown.

Earlier Thursday Greene said at a Capitol Hill press conference that she felt threatened by Bowman after repeated incidents including one on the Capitol steps Wednesday and last month in Manhattan. TGP report by Jim Hoft at this link.

Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken. They're not just using dogwhistles, they're using bullhorns. It's dangerous, but we must ALL continue to speak truth to power. https://t.co/6eLZf2F3Cm pic.twitter.com/O29uCdAehC — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 18, 2023

Video of Bowman threatening and cursing Greene in Manhattan at an April 4 rally Greene appeared at in support of President Trump on the day he was arraigned on campaign charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg:

Till, 14, who lived in Chicago and was visiting relatives on a summer vacation trip was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman. The two white men accused in Till’s murder, Bryant’s husband Roy Bryant and ahis half-brother J.W. Milam were acquitted by an all white jury jury. The woman who made the accusation against Till, Carolyn Bryant, passed away last month at age 88.

Michael Brown, 18, was shot and killed by a Ferguson, Missouri policeman in 2014 after Brown attacked the officer in his police car and tried to take his service weapon and then charged at the officer after initially fleeing from the altercation. Brown had robbed a convenience earlier in the day and assaulted the manager.

Bowman’s remarks were reported by Fox News reporter Chad Pergram on Twitter, who noted Greene showed up at Bowman’s presser:

“1) The intense verbal scrap between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) intensified today after their altercation on the House steps last night which was caught on camera…2) At her press conference today, Greene said “I feel threatened by him.” She added that Bowman “has a history of aggression. Not just toward others. But toward me in particular.” When asked about last night’s dustup, Bowman called this “a little friendly banter.”…3) Greene then appeared and again accused him of “screaming and yelling very loudly.”…4) She said that when she was in Manhattan for the court appearance of former President Trump, Bowman “stood outside my car screaming and yelling and cursing, telling me to get the F out of there. He’s very aggressive.”…5) When Bowman heard about Greene’s accusations today, he sought out reporters a second time and accused Greene of targeting her because of his race…6) “Unfortunately, this country has a history of characterizing Black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground and who push back as being threatening and intimidating… She’s not even using a dog whistle, she’s using a bullhorn.”…7) Bowman then elevates the race debate ANOTHER notch. “This is the same reason why Mike Brown was killed. This is one of the reasons why Emmett Till was killed. And throughout history, Black men have continued to be characterized as aggressive because of our skin color.””

The Hill reported more of Bowman’s remarks (excerpt):

Bowman said he never invaded Greene’s personal space during their interaction and was laughing during the exchange. “Anyone who has interacted with me, anyone who knows me, any reporters here know I’m middle school principal energy. I’m teacher energy. I’m always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids are being killed in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that,” he said.

On Wednesday, Bowman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) heckled embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) as he spoke to reporters. Santos cut short his remarks, but Greene stepped up to counter Bowman by bringing up Biden scandals and chanting, “impeach Biden!”

Greene also challenged Bowman about the 85,000 migrant children the Biden administration has lost track of. Bowman scoffed, blaming Fox News for the report when in actuality it was the New York Times (video below). AOC pulled Bowman away after he was shown up by Greene.

ICYMI, chaos ensues over George Santos on the Capitol steps yesterday after House Republicans voted to punt a bid to expel him to the ethics committee. Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a shouting match after Bowman yelled at Santos to resign. pic.twitter.com/dRvEcDJy6i — POLITICO (@politico) May 18, 2023

In chaotic scene on Capitol steps, George Santos tells reporters he won’t resign, then gets shouted at by Jamaal Bowman to “resign.” Santos yells back and walks away. That then proceeds to Bowman and MTG getting into a shouting match pic.twitter.com/zTgZVOsVdc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 17, 2023

Jamal Bowman, who started yelling “resign” and “save the party” whole George Santos talked to reporters is now having a lively conversation with MTG pic.twitter.com/wN1PIhe6DR — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) May 17, 2023

Biden lost 85,00 migrant children:

In several congressional hearings, HHS Secretary Becerra has been asked about our reporting that HHS couldn't reach 85,000 migrant children right after releasing them. He says he doesn't know where those numbers come from. For what it's worth, they're from the HHS press office. pic.twitter.com/IZYPjl29cU — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) March 29, 2023

Go back and look at the Manhattan video. Is Bowman showing “middle school principal energy”, “teacher energy” or lynch mob energy?