J6 Political Prisoner Attacked by Guards After Complaining About Raw Sewage on the Floor of His Cell and Asking for Running Water – Audio

Peter Schwartz, age 47 and a Kentucky welder, served his country in the Army Reserve. He was indicted after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6 protest. He was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Pete was with his wife when 30 agents assaulted him with flashbang grenades, armored vehicles, and more than 10 assault rifles aimed at his chest.

“At no point did either my wife or I resist but we were both roughly handled and forced/dragged up the stairs after being shackled and handcuffed as we were shoved around,” Schwartz said.

Last year, the DC jury found Pete and his co-defendants guilty on every single charge. There were no victims to Pete’s alleged crimes. The prosecution presented no witnesses.

Pete Schwartz called The Gateway Pundit after he was found guilty on every single count. There were 11 counts against Pete and the two co-defendants that he had never seen in his life and never met before their trial together. The jury did not even read over the evidence before they voted to sentence the three Trump supporters.

Pete was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding despite the fact that he NEVER entered the US Capitol.

** Please help Pete and donate here: Patriot Pete Political Prisoner in DC

Pete Schwartz told The Gateway Pundit that Juror #8 flipped him off as they read the guilty verdict against him, where he was found guilty on every single count.

On Friday U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Pete Schwartz to 14 years in prison. This is the longest sentence of any January 6 political prisoner to date. Pete told The Gateway Pundit how he wept telling his elderly parents about his sentencing. He fears he may never see them again. Schwartz is condemned to spend more time in prison than many killers.

On Sunday Pete Schwartz called The Gateway Pundit and described how he was brutally attacked by the prison guards this weekend.

Pete complained about what he said was two inches of sewer water in his cell that accumulated after the prisoner in the cell next to him flooded his toilet. After several hours of complaining about the raw sewage in his cell the correctional officer sprayed him with pepper spray to the face. His eye is still injured in the assault.

Pete Schwartz: Well, the guy next to me had flooded his cell the day before. He was protesting something… I don’t know. But my cell is a little bit at a lower elevation, so I had to stand in my cell for hours with toilet water two inches deep on my cell. They came up and they got the water shut off and they resolved this issue and all that. I got my cell cleaned up and they turned the water back on… So this officer, I’m on my rec time, and the bathroom out there is clogged up. And I used the toilet and I wanted to flush it because when I used the toilet, I didn’t know that I couldn’t flush it… Five hours had gone by, and I said, look, I don’t want to make a scene. I am demanding that you call your lieutenant or whoever you do because I just need to use the bathroom. And everybody around started saying, why won’t you just let this man use the bathroom?… And he walked right by it and wouldn’t do it again. And I’m just standing there and everybody started yelling at him. They’re like, Just let the man use the bathroom. It’s been 5 hours. And so he walked up there and he’s trying to open the door to open the water closet and he doesn’t know how to do it… And I’m standing completely away from him behind my cell door. And I said, that’s not how they do it. They use a key to open that lock there. And he just turned around and stood up and started coming at me, spraying mace directly in my eyeball… One of my eyeballs is still messed up today. I’m a welder, so I’ve had a lot of eye injuries. I may recover from this. I mean, my eyes have recovered from some pretty tough stuff in the past, but at this point, it’s the next day and I still can’t see out of one eye. And it’s in pain because of the hydraulic needling. He was six inches away from me and blasted straight my eyeball. I didn’t even have time to close my eye because I didn’t know there was a conflict. I just had to use the bathroom.

This is shocking abuse these men are suffering from at the hands of federal authorities. Their story is not being told.

Here is the audio from the phone call.

