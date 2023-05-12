J.D. VANCE: ‘We cannot, as a country, absorb 10 million people and still provide high quality housing to the rest of our citizens’ (VIDEO)

Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance spoke about the negative effect that unfettered illegal immigration is having on the American housing market, during a recent hearing.

Vance explained that although we have millions of new arrivals in the United States looking for housing, the amount of housing has not increased nearly enough, making the market unstable and much more competitive.

As Vance put it, the math just doesn’t add up.

From his Senate page:

“I want to focus on one of the under-discussed components of the housing crisis in our country today, and that is its connection to mass illegal immigration. And just to sort of put a fine point and explain where I’m coming from on that, and why I’m raising this issue is I think that a lot of our friends on the other side of the aisle have convinced themselves that lax immigration is somehow a compassionate thing to do.” said Senator Vance. “We cannot, as a country, absorb 10 million people and still provide high quality housing to the rest of our citizens. The math doesn’t work. The numbers don’t make sense. The increase in housing prices and rents is clear for all to see.”

See the video below:

JD Vance: "We cannot, as a country, absorb 10 million people and still provide high quality housing to the rest of our citizens. The math doesn’t work. The numbers don’t make sense" pic.twitter.com/iFpglIGHUD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 10, 2023

Vance is absolutely right about this. Anyone who has looked for a new house or apartment in recent months knows it’s true.

The bad news is that this problem is only going to get worse.

At the rate of 10,000 per day, it will take only 10 days to reach my city's population of 102,000. We already have homeless people galore. America is in the midst of a housing shortage. Affordable housing options are shrinking, and there is an ongoing spike in housing costs. pic.twitter.com/9ScXCVFVnA — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 11, 2023

To make matters worse, the leftist Democrats are constantly creating new barriers to new housing construction based on their green agenda.

More Republicans need to start talking about this issue.