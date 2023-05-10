“It’s a Disgrace. I Don’t Even Know This Woman” – UPDATE: President Trump Promises to Appeal New York Jury Sexual Abuse Jury Verdict (VIDEO)

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

A 9-member Manhattan jury was seated last month to kick off the rape, defamation trial against Trump.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

President Trump did not attend the trial.

Trump’s lawyers did not call any witnesses to the stand.

The jury reached a verdict on Tuesday and found Trump did not rape E. Jean Carroll but will be forced to pay her $5 million in damages anyway.

What nonsense.

On Tuesday night President Trump released a video statement.

Trump vowed to appeal the fraudulent case.

President Trump: What else can you expect from a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge who went out of his way to make sure that the result of this trial was as negative as it could possibly be? Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-trump area, which is probably the worst place in the United States for me to get a fair trial, we will be appealing this decision. It’s a disgrace. I don’t even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from. This is another scam. It’s a political witch hunt, and somehow we’re going to have to fight this stuff. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office. You have a woman that’s financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives, like, just about the biggest one there is. And she said that wasn’t true. They found that she lied about it, and the judge wasn’t even, I guess, letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it’s a shame, and it’s a disgrace to our country.

The Democrats continue to break down law and order in the country. This jury decision is a national disgrace.