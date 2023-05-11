Israel Defense Forces: Top Islamic Jihad Commander Killed in IAF Strike

by

According to the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency, a top Islamic Jihad Commander, Ahmad Abu Daqqa, was killed in an IAF strike. Daqqa was head of the terror group’s rocket array and deputy of Ali Ghali who was killed in a strike earlier.

Image: @IDF/Twitter

 

According to IDF, “We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza. Ghali was a central figure in IJ, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel.”

Image: @IDF/Twitter

 

The Times of Israel reports:

The military says Abu Daqqa “took a significant part in commanding and carrying out the rocket barrages towards Israel” over the past day.

The IDF also publishes a video showing the strike in the southern Gaza town of Bani Suheila, near Khan Younis.

The strike follows attacks by Palestinian forces which, according to IDF, fired more than 300 rockets and mortars at Israel.

 

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.