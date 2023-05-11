Israel Defense Forces: Top Islamic Jihad Commander Killed in IAF Strike

According to the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency, a top Islamic Jihad Commander, Ahmad Abu Daqqa, was killed in an IAF strike. Daqqa was head of the terror group’s rocket array and deputy of Ali Ghali who was killed in a strike earlier.

According to IDF, “We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza. Ghali was a central figure in IJ, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel.”

The Times of Israel reports:

The military says Abu Daqqa “took a significant part in commanding and carrying out the rocket barrages towards Israel” over the past day. The IDF also publishes a video showing the strike in the southern Gaza town of Bani Suheila, near Khan Younis.

IDF says it struck and killed Ahmad Abu Daqqa, a senior Islamic Jihad member and the deputy head of the group’s rocket array, after the head was killed by Israel early this morning in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/hHKFPnk1lc — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 11, 2023

The strike follows attacks by Palestinian forces which, according to IDF, fired more than 300 rockets and mortars at Israel.