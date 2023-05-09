INVASION: Drone Footage Shows Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Cross the Border into Brownsville, Texas (VIDEO)

by

Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared an invasion on the Texas border with Mexico, invoking the U.S. and Texas constitutions.

Millions of illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico since Joe Biden assumed the presidency on January 20, 2021, and threw out President Trump’s successful policies that had secured the border.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of illegal immigrants were seen in a long line in Brownsville, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico days before the end of Title 42.

According to FOX correspondent Bill Melugin, most of those who had recently arrived appeared to be single adults. Many others in line appeared to be carrying nothing more than a small plastic bag containing essential documents.

WATCH:

Melugin added that there’s a nonstop flow of illegal immigrants specifically in Brownsville, Texas.

“Heading out for the day – still more large groups showing up after crossing illegally. The flow hasn’t stopped all day,” Melugin added.

Now, with just days left until Title 42 expires, the leader of one of the largest nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) near the border now says the border is in crisis.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

