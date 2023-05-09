INVASION: Drone Footage Shows Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Cross the Border into Brownsville, Texas (VIDEO)

Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared an invasion on the Texas border with Mexico, invoking the U.S. and Texas constitutions.

Millions of illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico since Joe Biden assumed the presidency on January 20, 2021, and threw out President Trump’s successful policies that had secured the border.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of illegal immigrants were seen in a long line in Brownsville, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico days before the end of Title 42.

According to FOX correspondent Bill Melugin, most of those who had recently arrived appeared to be single adults. Many others in line appeared to be carrying nothing more than a small plastic bag containing essential documents.

WATCH:

NEW: Remarkable video from our Fox drone team shows an enormous line of hundreds of migrants who just crossed illegally into Brownsville, TX this evening. A large majority of them are single adults. The RGV continues to see a massive surge of illegal crossings ahead of T42 drop. pic.twitter.com/xHDV8sc8PD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

Melugin added that there’s a nonstop flow of illegal immigrants specifically in Brownsville, Texas.

Nonstop flow of illegal crossings here in Brownsville. Working on scripts in my car and look at the window and see another large group gathering for processing after crossing over. Border Patrol buses have been coming and going constantly. It’s going to be a very busy week. pic.twitter.com/9U9RNhzvnb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

“Heading out for the day – still more large groups showing up after crossing illegally. The flow hasn’t stopped all day,” Melugin added.

Heading out for the day – still more large groups showing up after crossing illegally. The flow hasn’t stopped all day. Back at it in the morning! pic.twitter.com/dkvpPRC2tg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

Now, with just days left until Title 42 expires, the leader of one of the largest nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) near the border now says the border is in crisis.