INSANITY: Biden Regime to Give $332.5 Million Tax Dollars To Left-Wing Non-Profits & Democrat Cities To Help Settle Illegal Aliens to US

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the National Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program would distribute $332.5 million in humanitarian relief to areas of the United States that are providing temporary shelter to illegal immigrants awaiting immigration proceedings.

The money will be distributed to 35 various local governments and nonprofits.

More than 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office.

“Today, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board announced the allocation of $332.5 million to assist communities receiving noncitizens released from custody as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings,” DHS said in a news release.

“This allocation, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program-Humanitarian (EFSP-H) program, will go to 35 local governments and service organizations. This is just one component of DHS’s comprehensive, multi-agency plan to manage increased encounters at the Southern Border and support communities when the Title 42 public health Order lifts.”

“This first round of funding was focused primarily on the needs of border communities due to the urgencies they are confronting. Several interior cities also received funding. The City of New York received the most of any interior city by a significant margin given its challenges,” it added.

DHS has announced that later this year, through the Shelter and Services Grant Program, an additional $360 million will be made available for humanitarian aid.

