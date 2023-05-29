INSANE VID: Husband of Second Place Beauty Pageant Winner Rushes Stage, Snatches Crown From Winner — Smashes It

The husband of the second-place winner of a Brazillian beauty pageant rushed the stage, stole the crown, and smashed it to pieces on Saturday.

Nathally Becker was the runner-up to Várzea Grande’s Emannuelly Belini at Brazil’s Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023.

As the winner was crowned, Becker’s husband jumped on to the stage.

TMZ reports, “the husband grabs the crown just as it’s being placed on Belini’s head and slams it on the floor! As folks are in pure shock, he throws it down again before trying to walk off with his wife — ultimately getting stopped by security.”

The shining rhinestoned crown was smashed to pieces.

“The event put out a statement after the sore loser incident — reiterating that Belini was indeed deemed the winner of this year’s event, while also condemning the actions of Becker’s hubby … claiming the org’s camp will be taking appropriate legal action after the ordeal,” the report continued.

Malone Haenisch, the organizer of the event, also issued a statement, according to a report from the New York Post.

“He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” Haenisch said.

“We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss,” the event planner continued, “when the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown.”

WATCH: