In Typical Fake News Fashion – CNN Host Kaitlyn Collins Lies About Trumps 400 Miles of Border Wall Construction During Debate

On his first day in office after his inaugural behind fences and 20,000 military troops, Biden hobbled to the Oval Officer where he signed several executive orders including the end of construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the end of construction of the Trump border wall.

It was Joe Biden’s first act as president. Biden opened the US border to illegal aliens.

Joe Biden killed off an estimated 52,100 American jobs in the process.

During President Trump’s time in office you could track the progress of his border wall. Trump was able to build hundreds of miles of border wall despite pushback from then Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority leader Mitch McConnell, and every Democrat in office. Trump also had to regularly fend off the liberal legacy media who attacked his plan to secure the US southern border.

Over 5 million illegals crossed into the US in Joe Biden’s first two years in office.

Border Patrol expects the numbers to surge (later today) when Title 42 is ended.

On Wednesday night CNN hack Kaitlyn Collins confronted President Trump and said he was lying about building the border wall.

Kaitlyn, a nasty person, lied to the American public.

DHS celebrated President Trump building 400 miles of border wall while in office.

This article was published in October 2020.

Via DHS.

Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) celebrated the construction of nearly 400 miles of new border wall system, in high priority locations across the Southwest border under the Trump Administration. Since CBP began constructing border barriers nearly 30 years ago, these barriers have proved to be a critical component in gaining operational control of the border. Deploying the wall system in high priority areas allows U.S. Border Patrol to decide where border crossings take place, not smugglers, and where to deploy personnel and technology in complement to the border barrier. “The progress we are celebrating here did not happen by accident. The many miles of border wall system exists because of the will and vision of President Trump, and the dedication and hard work of the men and women of DHS, the Army Corps of Engineers and our colleagues from across the Administration, said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. “While this is an important milestone, we are building even more wall. Currently, we have nearly 210 more miles under construction, and we expect to complete 450 miles by the end of the year.” “Today is an historic day for the American people and for the Trump Administration, defying all those who said it couldn’t be done,” said Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli. “The celebration of 400 miles of border wall system is a testament to President Trump’s leadership and this Administration’s commitment to secure our southern border and build an effective border wall system that protects all Americans.”

CNN needs to post a retraction to their obviously false statements.