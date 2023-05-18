Impeachment Week: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Make a Major Announcement Thursday

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she will be holding a press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol to make a major announcement on Impeachment Week.

On Tuesday, Rep. Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against “corrupt” FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and January 6 lead prosecutor Matthew Graves.

According to Greene, under Wray’s watch, “the FBI has intimidated, harassed, & entrapped Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. Christopher Wray needs to be impeached.”

“Wray continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will.”

In U.S. Attorney Graves’ case, he declined to prosecute real criminals while at the same time abusing his office by deliberately prosecuting non-violent protestors on January 6.

“During his time in office, U.S. Attorney Graves has totally subverted the justice system of the United States and facilitated the explosion of violent crime in Washington D.C. by refusing to prosecute violent crimes,” said Greene.

“Graves is systematically criminalizing political dissent at the behest of his handlers in the White House. By focusing so much effort on the persecution of political prisoners, Graves has diminished the manpower needed to fight crime not just in DC, but all over the country. DOJ attorneys have been transferred to DC just to help Graves wage his war against political opponents.”

On Wednesday, Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden’s political enemies,” said Greene.

“He’s targeted parents who are concerned about their children’s education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists & raided the home of a President,” adding, “He must be impeached.”

In Mayorkas’ case, he has failed to maintain operational control of the border.

“Secretary Mayorkas has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens,” Greene said in a press release.