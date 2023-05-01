Illinois Governor Pritzker in Denial About Mass Exodus From State “This is Not Migration Data”

The Gateway Pundit reported on a recent Wirepoints analysis of newly-released Internal Revenue Service migration data. Anyone paying attention to the crime, woke policies and tax burden in blue states will not be surprised by the results.

Crime ridden and over-taxed states like Illinois, New York and California, are hemorrhaging citizens and their tax dollars in favor of red states like Texas and Florida.

The data used is based on tax returns filed in 2020 and 2021.

This data matters. The loss of a significant portion of the tax base in these states has a cumulative effect in subsequent years.

In states like Illinois, facing high public sector pension shortfalls, the impact can be devastating.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Chicago’s public pension system is in dire straits.

According to a report from Equable Institute, Chicago’s core public pensions, which include municipal, laborers, police, fire and the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund, hold more debt than 44 states with a combined pension debt of nearly $48 billion.

But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is in denial about the mass exodus from his state.

.@GovPritzker on @Wirepoints‘ IRS outmigration report: “This is not migration data – it’s data for where people file taxes compared to prior filing periods – its scope is limited and there are a lot of caveats.” More denial.https://t.co/KYjIYjI8fB #twill #Illinois @WSJopinion pic.twitter.com/NATPHoaOdU — Wirepoints (@Wirepoints) April 29, 2023

Wirepoints reports: