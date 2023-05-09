“If You Got Pronouns in Your Bio, You Shouldn’t Work Here!” – Tucker Carlson on Woke Fox News (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @CollinRugg

 

Every time someone leaks a new video on Tucker Carlson they only make him look more awesome.

Radical left Media Matters released a video this morning showing Tucker blasting liberal Fox News employees while he was still with the network.

Tucker was speaking to a staffer who was brushing his coat and hair. During their talk, he recalled a conversation he had with another Fox News employee who had several woke staff members working for her.

WATCH:

Relevant remarks:

She’s got a lot of liberals working over there and they see this as war. We’re the main force on the other side.

If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side… Roger [Ailes] would never put up with this s**t!

Why would you do that? They see this as war.

Tucker went on to talk about a “screaming left-wing lunatic” who previously worked for Judge Jeanine Pirro and revealed that the staffer totally “d**ked her over.”

The video closes with Tucker erupting in his trademark laughter and reveals he always tells his children that they know the truth and not to lie to themselves.

Media Matters has previously leaked other behind the scenes videos of Tucker.

Cristina Laila reported the liberal “media watchdog” group got a taste of Tucker’s savage nature just last week.

Conservatives certainly loved the new video:

 

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.