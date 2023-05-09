“If You Got Pronouns in Your Bio, You Shouldn’t Work Here!” – Tucker Carlson on Woke Fox News (VIDEO)

Every time someone leaks a new video on Tucker Carlson they only make him look more awesome.

Radical left Media Matters released a video this morning showing Tucker blasting liberal Fox News employees while he was still with the network.

Tucker was speaking to a staffer who was brushing his coat and hair. During their talk, he recalled a conversation he had with another Fox News employee who had several woke staff members working for her.

JUST IN: Media Matters just released their next behind the scenes Tucker Carlson clip. “If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side.” Imagine sharing behind the scenes clips to smear someone… pic.twitter.com/rf1yvRWBTX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 9, 2023

Relevant remarks:

She’s got a lot of liberals working over there and they see this as war. We’re the main force on the other side. If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side… Roger [Ailes] would never put up with this s**t! Why would you do that? They see this as war.

Tucker went on to talk about a “screaming left-wing lunatic” who previously worked for Judge Jeanine Pirro and revealed that the staffer totally “d**ked her over.”

The video closes with Tucker erupting in his trademark laughter and reveals he always tells his children that they know the truth and not to lie to themselves.

Media Matters has previously leaked other behind the scenes videos of Tucker.

Cristina Laila reported the liberal “media watchdog” group got a taste of Tucker’s savage nature just last week.

2. After describing an unnamed woman to someone off camera as “yummy,” Carlson says, “just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird… Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself!” pic.twitter.com/xxefGaW9SX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

